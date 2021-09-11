Fox reportedly offered to help WWE sign CM Punk

It has been reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that FOX offered to help WWE sign CM Punk as they were able to have him appear on WWE Backstage.

The report stated “Those in WWE continually said they had no interest in him. When it became clear there was a good chance of his going to AEW, FOX, who had a good relationship with him from signing him to WWE Backstage, wanted WWE to make an offer to him. WWE supposedly responded saying that the money figure he wanted was too high. FOX was so interested in him returning to WWE and not AEW, they reportedly they responded by wanting to help out. But WWE officials then said there were other reasons they didn’t want him, the attitude issues and such.”