Doudrop gets married

WWE Superstar Doudrop, formerly known as Piper Niven, tied the knot today, two years after she originally announced her engagement.

The 30-year-old Scottish star uploaded photos from her wedding day on her social media as her colleagues congratulated her on the special day.

Apart from her husband, the former NXT UK star was also accompanied by her dog who was part of the festivities.

Doudrop, who two years ago was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, made her main roster debut in June of this year, aligning herself with Eva Marie, who introduced her with the new name before she even had to chance to introduce herself as Piper Niven.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!