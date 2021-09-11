Bronson Rechsteiner’s new WWE ring name

It looks like Bronson Rechsteiner will now be using the “Rex Steiner” name in WWE NXT.

The son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner changed his social media names to “Rex Steiner” on Friday, and can now be found at @rexsteinerwwe.

Rechsteiner can also be seen during the new NXT 2.0 teaser that aired on Friday, to hype Tuesday’s big revamp. They are now billing the revamp as NXT 2.0.

Rechsteiner took to social media this past week and revealed his new in-ring look, which looks similar to that of The Steiner Brothers.

Scott Steiner’s nephew signed with WWE in February of this year after a brief time with the NFL.

Stay tuned for more on Rechsteiner in WWE. You can see his new attire below: