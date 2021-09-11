Andrade attacks Chavo Guerrero on AEW Rampage

Andrade El Idolo has turned on Chavo Guerrero.

Tonight’s taped AEW Rampage episode on TNT saw Andrade defeat PAC in singles action. This match was originally scheduled for All Out, but was nixed due to what was announced as a travel issue.

The match saw AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros run down to stop Andrade’s assistant from getting involved. While the referee was focused on what was happening between Lucha Bros and Andrade’s assistant, Guerrero took advantage and attacked PAC with a foreign object. Andrade then rolled PAC over for the pin to win.

After the match, Andrade attacked Guerrero out of nowhere on the ramp.. They argued on the ramp until The Lucha Bros came from behind, hit Guerrero with a double superkick and threw him back in the ring for a Brutalizer from PAC. Officials rushed the ring to restore order but The Lucha Bros held them off while PAC kept Guerrero down on the mat in the submission.

Andrade took to Twitter after the match and said he’s the best wrestler in AEW, writing, “AEW has the best wrestlers in the world, and I’m the best wrestler in @AEW @AEWonTNT 2-0”

Guerrero was paired with Andrade back on the July 21 Dynamite episode, announced as his Executive Consultant. There is no word on what AEW has planned for his future, if anything.

Tonight’s Rampage win over PAC was just Andrade’s second match since signing with AEW earlier in the summer. He defeated Matt Sydal in his debut match back on the July 7 Road Rager edition of Dynamite. PAC had won his last 7 matches before tonight’s loss to Andrade.

