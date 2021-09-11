9/10/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Sep 11, 2021 - by Colin Vassallo

Friday Night Smackdown on FOX drew an overnight rating of 2,216,000 viewers, up 69,000 viewers from last week’s overnight rating. Last week’s show drew a final number of 2,220,000 viewers once the proper rating came in on Monday.

The first hour of Smackdown drew 2,206,000 viewers and then increased to 2,227,000 viewers in the second hour. The show did 0.6 in the 18-49 demo and beat everything else on network television for the #1 spot.

