WWE Shop releases the Ric Flair Legacy Championship Collector’s title

WWE has released an amazing Ric Flair Legacy Championship Collector’s title with only 500 individually-numbered produced and the title comes with its very own diamond collector’s case.

This custom-crafted limited-edition title has a real leather strap containing 58 Swarovski crystals and housed in a special diamond case. Each Legacy Championship Title comes with a custom Ric Flair robe as well.

The strap has undergone a special printing technique to match Flair’s iconic ring gear featuring the phrases “Limousine-Ridin’”, “Jet Flyin’”, “Kiss-Stealin’”, “Wheelin’ and Dealin’” & “Son of a Gun”. The custom main plate has 16 Swarovski Crystals to celebrate all of Ric Flair’s 16 championship victories.

The title is up for pre-order and will begin shipping on November 5, 2021. The price is a whopping $999.99 and you can see it in all its glory at WWEShop.com.