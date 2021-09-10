SmackDown MSG attendance notes

Tonight’s WWE Super SmackDown on FOX from Madison Square Garden in New York City is reportedly sold out.

Michael Cole announced a sold out crowd of 14,425 fans in attendance for tonight’s return to MSG.

WWE often inflates their attendance numbers. PWInsider also reported that the show is sold out, and WrestleTix reported at around 6pm that 99% of tickets had been distributed, or around 10,847. They also noted that the estimated capacity was 10,902, and the number of available tickets at around 6pm ET was 55.

WrestleTix added that they will go over some things before giving a final count due to the discrepancy, but he speculated that the attendance would be closer to 13,000, and definitely not the 14,425 announced by Cole.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown.

