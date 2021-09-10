Over 18,000 tickets sold for Dynamite: Grand Slam

AEW has now sold over 18,000 tickets for the huge Dynamite on September 22 according to ticket tracking service WrestleTix.

To be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York, Dynamite: Grand Slam will be the largest-ever crowd for All Elite Wrestling to date and more tickets have moved since the arrival of CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson.

The Arthur Ashe Stadium is currently configured to hold 18,692 fans and just over 650 tickets remain available for sale.

Everyone attending the show must show proof of vaccination otherwise they will be denied entry.