LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE Super SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. We’re live from Madison Square Garden in New York City as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. They stop on the stage and raise their titles in the air as pyro goes off and Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Cole hypes Finn Balor vs. Reigns at Extreme Rules, and The Street Profits vs. The Usos for tonight.

The Bloodline enters the ring and raises their titles for more pyro. Reigns hands the strap off to Heyman as the boos get louder. Reigns asks Heyman that when it comes to sports entertainment, WWE runs New York City, right? Heyman agrees. And who owns WWE? You own WWE, Tribal Chief. Reigns says that’s right, he and The Bloodline run WWE, therefore The Tribal Chief runs New York City, and runs Madison Square Garden. Some fans boo now. Reigns tells MSG to acknowledge him. The Bloodline stands tall until the music interrupts and out comes Brock Lesnar to a big pop.

Lesnar gets hyped up at the entrance as pyro goes off. Lesnar marches right into the ring and gets in Reigns’ face. The Usos step in front of Reigns and look Lesnar up and down. Fans chant “holy shit!” and Lesnar just laughs at The Usos. Heyman says he fails to understand… he asks Lesnar of all the titles they can go after together, why the Universal Title? Heyman tells Lesnar to think of the success they can… Lesnar grabs the mic to hush Heyman. Lesnar asks Heyman why he didn’t tell Reigns that Lesnar was going to be at SummerSlam.

Reigns doesn’t look happy. Heyman pleads with him and says he didn’t know. Reigns snatches his Universal Title belt. Lesnar continues to laugh. Reigns and The Usos exit the ring now, leaving Heyman alone with Lesnar. Fans chant “Suplex City!” now. Heyman takes the mic and begins his old intro for Lesnar. Lesnar gets hyped up and applauds. Lesnar then takes the mic and says that was great, just like old times. Lesnar asks Heyman, before Reigns fires him, accept Lesnar’s challenge for the Universal Title. He grabs Heyman but lets go. Heyman looks dumbfounded. Lesnar says Heyman has 5 seconds to answer. He scoops Heyman for the F5 but Reigns rushes back in and knocks Heyman free with a big Superman Punch to Lesnar. Lesnar looks to go for Reigns and scoops him for a F5 but The Usos hit the ring and unload on Lesnar with superkicks. Lesnar comes back with a double clothesline to drop them both as fans go wild. Lesnar then delivers a German suplex to Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso. The Bloodline retreats as Lesnar stands tall in the ring while fans cheer him on.

– We see Superstars backstage having words before a ten-man match. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Bloodline is walking backstage. Kayla Braxton tries to get comments but they keep walking into Roman Reigns’ suite. Kayla asks Paul Heyman if Reigns will answer Brock Lesnar’s challenge. Heyman mentions how Lesnar lied about him knowing Lesnar would be at SummerSlam. A stressed out Heyman goes on and says Reigns will answer the challenge when he deems it appropriate. Heyman walks off.

Sami Zayn, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Otis and Apollo Crews vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura, Rick Boogs, Big E, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Back from the break and Sami Zayn is in the ring as WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs wrap their entrance. Sami’s partners are on the apron – Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Apollo Crews, and Otis. The other babyfaces are on the other side of the ring – Big E, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

Zayn takes the mic, wearing a NY Knicks NBA jersey, and talks about how much he loves New York City. He brought someone to be in their corner, someone who knows how to win in MSG. Out comes NBA star Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawkins, who gets huge heat. Young greets Chad Gable at ringside, and the other heels, including Commander Azeez. WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura starts off with Roode and takes him out. Otis comes in but Nakamura also takes him out on the floor. Otis ends up knocking Nakamura off the apron and he’s taunted by the heels at ringside now. Things settle down and Otis works Nakamura over in the ring now. Otis with a big running splash in the corner. Otis keeps control and we go back to commercial as Trae looks on.

Back from the break and we get a WWE NXT teaser for next week’s revamp. Sami has Nakamura in the ring but Nakamura drops him. Rey tags in with a top rope senton. Rey knocks some off the apron and ducks Sami, then delivers a big Sunset Bomb but Crews breaks the pin up. Dominik runs in but Apollo kicks him. Boogs launches Crews with a big throw. Otis levels Boogs. Nakamura drops Otis. Ziggler superkicks Nakamura. Big E tosses Ziggler with a big overhead throw.

Roode with a Spinebuster to Big E. Rey comes back in and drops Roode into position for the 619 for a big pop. Sami stops Rey from hitting 619 and fans boo. Sami works Rey over on the ropes now. Trae chokes Rey on the middle rope as the referee is distracted by Sami. The referee catches Trae and ejects him to the back to a big pop from the crowd. The heels argue with the referee now.

Dominik and Rey double team Sami. Dominik tags in and they hit a double 619 to Sami. Big E is legal now. He catches Sami with a Big Ending as Nakamura stops Crews from making the save. Big E covers Sami for the pin to win.

Winners: Big E, King Nakamura, Rick Boogs, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio

– After the match, the babyfaces stand tall as we go to replays. Kayla interviews Big E now and he gives a shout-out to the Knicks. She asks Big E what title he’s going for with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Big E says this might not be the last time we see him here tonight, because whether it’s WWE Champion Bobby Lashley or WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, he’s coming for your neck if you have what he needs. Big E says he might show up on RAW next week, but it could be any night because if you have what he needs, you will feel his power. The music hits as Big E raises the briefcase.

– Still to come, Edge vs. Seth Rollins.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Bianca Belair for her WWE Extreme Rules contract signing with SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. She swings her hair and dances around to the ring as we go back to commercial.

