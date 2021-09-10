Impact Wrestling Victory Road Card Updated

Sep 10, 2021 - by James Walsh

Impact Wrestling has an updated card for Victory Road following this week’s show. You can see the updated card below for the Impact! Plus event, which takes place on September 18th:

* Impact World Championship Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Ace Austin (w/ Madman Fulton)
* X Division Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Chris Sabin
* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Havok & Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans
* Chris Bey & Hikuleo vs. FinJuice
* Moose & W. Morrissey vs. Sami Callihan & Eddie Edwards

