9/10/21 AEW Rampage Coverage

The opening credits roll. Jim Ross, Mark Henry, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Cincinnati, Ohio.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Andrade El Idolo (w/Chavo Guerrero, Jr. and Jose) vs. PAC

They stare each other down, exchange shoves, and then exchange forearm shots. Idolo gains the advantage and drops PAC to the mat. Idolo applies a side-headlock, but PAC sends him off the ropes. Idolo comes back with a shoulder tackle and applies another side-headlock. Idolo delivers a shotgun dropkick and sends PAC to the corner. Idolo delivers a chop and a knee strike, and follows with a kick to the head. Idolo delivers back elbows in the corner and sends PAC off the ropes, but PAC comes back with a kick to the face. PAC drops Idolo with an arm-drag, and follows with a hurricanrana that sends Idolo to the floor. PAC takes Idolo down with a dive and stares down Guerrero. PAC delivers a knee strike and slams Idolo into the barricade. PAC slams Idolo into the barricade again and tosses him back into the ring. PAC whips Idolo into the corner and delivers chops. PAC takes Idolo down with a snap-mare and goes for the cover, but Idolo kicks out. PAC applies a headlock, but Idolo gets to his feet. PAC backs Idolo into the ropes and kicks him in the midsection. Idolo comes back with a kick to the face and drops PAC with a DDT on the apron.

Idolo takes PAC down on the floor with a corkscrew dive and then rolls him back into the ring. Idolo goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. Idolo gets PAC up top, and they exchange shots. Idolo hangs PAC upside down over the top rope and delivers shots. Idolo delivers a double stomp and they both crash to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Idolo drops PAC with a neck-breaker in the ropes. Idolo connects with a split-leg moonsault and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. Idolo puts PAC up top and puts him on his shoulders, but PAC counters with a hurricanrana. PAC delivers a pump kick in the corner, but Idolo comes back with a clothesline. PAC delivers another kick, and both men are down. They fight to their feet and PAC delivers shots to Idolo on the apron. PAC goes for a power bomb on the floor, but Idolo lands on his feet. PAC delivers a kick to the face and goes up top, but Idolo cuts him off and hangs him upside down on the top again. Idolo goes for a double stomp, but PAC dodges and takes Idolo down with a moonsault. PAC gets Idolo back into the ring and hits a 450 splash. PAC goes for the cover, but Idolo grabs the bottom rope. PAC drags Idolo to the corner and goes up top. Idolo gets to his feet and PAC jumps back down. Idolo delivers a Pele kick and goes for the hammer-lock DDT, but PAC backs him into the corner. PAC suplexes Idolo into the corner and comes over the top rope, but Idolo catches him. PAC counters with a sunset bomb pin, but Idolo kicks out.

PAC locks in the Brutalizer, but Jose gets on the apron with a stun gun. The Lucha Brothers come out and take out Jose, and Guerrero delivers a shot to PAC with an iPad. Idolo rolls PAC over and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Andrade El Idolo

-After the match, Jose tells Idolo what Guerrero did, and Idolo drops Guerrero with a right hand on the entrance ramp. The Lucha Brothers deliver a double superkick to Guerrero and toss him into the ring. PAC grabs Guerrero and locks in the Brutalizer.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Darby Allin and Sting in the ring. Allin calls Shawn Spears a generic piece of shit and says without Tully Blanchard, Spears is nothing. Sting says it’s good to be back in Cincinnati, and says Blanchard road Ric Flair and Arn Anderson’s coat-tails for years. Sting says if Blanchard wants to look him eye-to-eye, them do it tonight. Blanchard comes to the stage. Blanchard says it’s two-on-one, just like they want. Spears comes from behind and pulls Allin out of the ring. Spears drops Allin with the C4 on the floor and escapes through the crowd as Sting goes after him. Blanchard tells Sting to look in his eyes.

—

Adam Cole cuts a promo. He says The Elite has a brotherhood that is special. He says they are a group of individuals who have come together to show just how powerful they are. He says he trusts Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks with his life, and they do the same. He says Christian Cage and Bryan Danielson have a body of work that is undeniable, but they cannot keep up with him.

Danielson cuts a promo, as well. He says The Elite seems uncomfortable and he is going after one member in particular: Kenny Omega. He says he is excited to get in the ring and wrestle, and would love for Omega to be his first match in AEW. He says if Omega doesn’t want to step up, he will take on whoever does.

—

Match #2 – Trios Tag Team Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Jamie Hayter, and Rebel vs. Kris Statlander, Riho, and Ruby Soho (w/Orange Cassidy)

Riho and Baker start the match. They lock up and Baker applies a hammer-lock. Baker drops Riho with a snap-mare and goes for the cover, but Riho bridges out and delivers a dropkick. Baker comes back with a right hand, but Statlander tags in. Statlander sends Baker off the ropes and drops her with a power slam. Statlander goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Baker delivers an elbow shot and sends Statlander to the corner. Rebel tags in, but Statlander drops her with a dropkick. Riho tags in and delivers quick kicks to Rebel from Statlander’s back. Hayter tags in, but Riho sends her into the ropes and delivers the Tiger Feint Kick. Riho goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out. Riho delivers shots, but Baker distracts the referee and Rebel kicks Riho in the back. Hayter drops Riho with a snap suplex and takes her to the corner. Hayter chokes Riho with her boot in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.