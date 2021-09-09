WWE signs Gable Steveson

WWE has officially signed Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson.

There has been speculation on WWE signing the reigning NCAA wrestling champion for a while now, and now the deal has been confirmed. Gable’s brother, Bobby Steveson, signed with the company last month and started with the most recent WWE Performance Center Class. The brothers are longtime WWE fans.

WWE noted that Gable has signed an exclusive agreement with the company.

Gable’s contract is WWE’s first-ever NCAA NIL (names, image, likeness) deal.

WWE noted, “WWE signs Olympic gold medalist and reigning NCAA wrestling champion Gable Steveson to an exclusive agreement. In the company’s first-ever NIL deal, Steveson will join the WWE roster while defending his NCAA title for the University of Minnesota.”

Gable took to Twitter today and said he has accomplished his childhood dream.

“Childhood dream accomplished.. I have officially signed with the @WWE!!! Thank you for the opportunity!! LETS WORK [flexed biceps emoji],” he wrote.

Gable appeared at ringside for WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” during WrestleMania 37 weekend back in April, and was then featured in the ring at SummerSlam with fellow Olympic gold medalist wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock. Gable, who has named Paul Heyman and fellow Minnesota alum Brock Lesnar as his mentors, also met WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon during SummerSlam, as seen in the tweet below.

