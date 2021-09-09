Tony Nese comments on post-WWE future

Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese took to Twitter this week and commented on how he’s looking forward to wrestling different people.

Nese and some of the other WWE 205 Live and WWE Main Event regulars often worked the same matches, whether it was in tag team or singles matches. Nese gave props to those opponents from his WWE run, but said he’s looking forward to different match-ups.

“Although the talent I’ve mixed it up with for the past few years was some of the best talent in the world. I really can’t wait to not wrestle the same f’n names every week,” Nese wrote.

Nese then posted a follow-up today, responding to some of the fan criticism.

He wrote, “To those of you who only ever see the negative in things. This was a light hearted joke. 205ers are family and we would have wrestled eachother for the rest of our lives with a huge smile (and we would always kill it). Sometimes families tease eachother and make jokes.”

Lince Dorado responded to Nese’s original tweet and joked about how often they faced each other.

“Didn’t like our 100 week main event run,” wrote Dorado, who is still with WWE.

Cedric Alexander, who is also still with WWE, responded to Nese’s comments and joked about how often they did battle.

“Hey you shush!!! We had a GREAT 187 week run [tears of joy emoji],” wrote Alexander in a post that was re-tweeted by Nese.

One fan responded to Nese and said he should be lucky he was working at all, and that he shouldn’t “bite the hand that used to feed you” because he might need that hand again in the future. The fan added, “It’s not like you were a main player anyway.”

Nese responded, “Not once did I say anything bad. I loved working everyone I worked. It was a fun joke that we would all always say to each other ‘Man I’m sick of working you guys’. I would have done it everyday for the rest of my life. But now I get to explore and try new things.”

Nese responded to another tweet where a fan said last night’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite felt extra special. He gave AEW props for how excited he felt.

“The shows after a PPV was always my favorite as a kid. I haven’t had that feeling in a while. This week, I feel like a kid again,” Nese wrote.

Nese was released from his WWE contract back on June 25, after signing with the company in 2016. He was a one-time Cruiserweight Champion. It was speculated that his 90-day non-compete clause would expire on September 23, but Nese and indie promoters have confirmed that he will be a free agent on Saturday, September 25. He is taking bookings via booknese@gmail.com.

Nese’s first post-WWE match has been announced for the September 25 Daily Wrestling event in Pompano Beach, Florida. He will face Dragon Bane that night. Nese will then make his first post-WWE convention appearance at Legends of the Ring 30 on Saturday, October 2 in Iselin, New Jersey. Nese has also been announced for the inaugural Tracy Smothers Memorial Invitational Tournament on Saturday, November 13 in Springfield, Tennessee at The Center. He will wrestle AJ Gray in a first round bout.

Stay tuned for more on Nese.

