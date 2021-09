BREAKING: @RealTSteelz and @SavannahEvansNV will challenge @FearHavok and @WeAreRosemary for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships on September 18th at #VictoryRoad!

Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvZ49ah pic.twitter.com/by8Za3qcvk

— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 10, 2021