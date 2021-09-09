Renee Paquette joins UFC’s Miesha Tate for new show on SiriusXM Fight Nation

NEW YORK – September 9, 2021 – SiriusXM today announced that former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Miesha Tate and veteran media personality Renee Paquette are teaming up to host an exclusive new show on SiriusXM Fight Nation, SiriusXM’s dedicated combat sports channel.

Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha debuts Monday, September 13 and will air live every Monday from 2:00 – 5:00 pm ET on SiriusXM Fight Nation (channel 156). Tate and Paquette will cover the latest news and events from the worlds of MMA and pro wrestling, as well as their passions and interests away from the octagons and rings.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the launch of Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha,” said Tate. “This show is going to be unlike any other in the history of SiriusXM so buckle up and enjoy the ride!”

“I am beyond excited to be working alongside a badass like Miesha. Two women getting to talk shop in the fight space is going to be so much fun,” said Paquette. “We need more female voices in the combat sports world, and I’m really looking forward to carving our own path. I can’t wait to join the SiriusXM team.”

Tate joined SiriusXM Fight Nation in 2017 and is a regular contributor on MMA Today. Inside the octagon, Tate won the UFC Women’s Bantamweight title on March 5, 2016 (UFC 196) when she defeated Holly Holm by technical submission in the fifth round. Tate competed and won titles in Freestyle Cage Fighting and Strikeforce before joining UFC. Prior to her mixed martial arts career, Tate won the state championship as a high school wrestler in Washington and won the silver medal in the 2008 FILA Grappling World Championships.

Paquette is a veteran broadcaster and actress, who during her eight-year tenure with WWE became first female commentator on WWE’s popular Raw. Prior to WWE she was a contributor for The Score Television Network and appeared in TV shows including Total Divas.

SiriusXM Fight Nation is available to subscribers nationwide in their cars, as well as on their phones and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Anyone who is not yet a subscriber can download the SXM App and get a free, limited-time preview of SiriusXM.