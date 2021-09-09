More Matches and Segments Announced For Friday’s AEW Rampage

Sep 9, 2021 - by James Walsh

All Elite Wrestling has announced two more matchups and an interview segment for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT.

-PAC vs. Andrade

-Britt Baker/Rebel/Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho/Riho/Kris Statlander

-Max Caster vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

-Darby Allin & Sting respond to Tully Blanchard

