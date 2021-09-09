More Matches and Segments Announced For Friday’s AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling has announced two more matchups and an interview segment for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT.
-PAC vs. Andrade
-Britt Baker/Rebel/Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho/Riho/Kris Statlander
-Max Caster vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
-Darby Allin & Sting respond to Tully Blanchard
— FITE (@FiteTV) September 9, 2021