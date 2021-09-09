Cody Rhodes returning on the September 22 Dynamite: Grand Slam

Cody Rhodes will be returning on the September 22 episode of Dynamite, titled Grand Slam, from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Rhodes will be taking on Malakai Black in a rematch from several weeks ago on Dynamite, a match which ended with Cody placing his boot in the middle of the ring. Black has also beat up the Nightmare Family and yesterday defeated Dustin Rhodes.

In reality, Rhodes left to film the second season of Go Big Show for TNT where he serves as one of the four judges.

Another match, featuring MJF taking on Brian Pillman Jr, was also announced for this Dynamite following yesterday’s brawl.

Over 17,000 fans are expected to pack the Arthur Ashe Stadium for AEW’s largest-attended event ever. The stadium issued a notice that everyone attending the show must show proof of vaccination before entering.