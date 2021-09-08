WWE hall of famer to host and commentate for Evander Holyfield’s “return to the ring”
Filed to GERWECK.NET:
Hollywood, FL (September 7, 2021) – FITE has announced Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States will provide guest commentary in a never-before-seen live event from the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 on Pay-Per-View and FITE.
DUBBED “NO HOLDS BARRED”: PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP TO GIVE AN UNFILTERED BOXING COMMENTARY LIVE FROM THE HARDROCK IN FLORIDA, AIRING ON FITE.
Former Cruiserweight and Heavyweight Undisputed World Champion, EVANDER “THE REAL DEAL” HOLYFIELD makes his comeback fight in a heavyweight battle against UFC Heavyweight World Champion VITOR “THE PHENOM” BELFORT
More info in the attached press release and FITE article
As long as they put a “no political talk,” clause in his contract, he may be good for this.
@MRK–As if that were possible. But even if by some miracle that were the case, everything would still be about him.
“There’s a left to the jaw, but I woulda gone with the right and knock him out.”
“I just started boxing commentating and I probably know more about it than anybody.”
“The fight was stolen from him just like the election was stolen from me.” (Told ya it wasn’t possible.)