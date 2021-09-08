WWE hall of famer to host and commentate for Evander Holyfield’s “return to the ring”

Hollywood, FL (September 7, 2021) – FITE has announced Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States will provide guest commentary in a never-before-seen live event from the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 on Pay-Per-View and FITE.

DUBBED “NO HOLDS BARRED”: PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP TO GIVE AN UNFILTERED BOXING COMMENTARY LIVE FROM THE HARDROCK IN FLORIDA, AIRING ON FITE.

Former Cruiserweight and Heavyweight Undisputed World Champion, EVANDER “THE REAL DEAL” HOLYFIELD makes his comeback fight in a heavyweight battle against UFC Heavyweight World Champion VITOR “THE PHENOM” BELFORT

