NXT Cruiserweight champion Kushida reveals positive COVID-19 test

In a video posted on his Instagram, NXT Cruiserweight championship Kushida revealed that three weeks ago, he tested positive for COVID-19 and that is why he has been off NXT television for the past several weeks.

Kushida said that his family also tested positive but thankfully everyone is now okay. He said that both he and his wife were fully vaccinated but still got the virus and had symptoms, including losing the senses of taste and smell.

The champ said he is now in recovery as the coronavirus took a toll on him physically but is looking forward to return back to the ring.