New TV deal for Booker T’s ROW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has landed a new TV distribution deal for his Reality of Wrestling indie promotion.

ROW announced today that the Texas-based promotion will begin airing their weekly TV show in nearly 50 markets on Saturday, September 18. The new partnership is with CW, ABC, The Action Channel, RokuTV and Right Now TV.

The full schedule can be seen in Booker T’s tweet below. Booker thanked everyone for supporting the promotion, which launched back in 2005 as Pro Wrestling Alliance.

“I am proud to announce that @TheOfficialROW will be returning the television nationwide in nearly 50 markets! Check out this press release. It’s because of all of you we’ve made it to this point! Thank you all!,” he wrote.

You can find full details on how to catch ROW TV in Booker’s announcement below:

REALITY OF WRESTLING TAKES OVER TELEVISION STARTING SEPTEMBER 18th BOOKER T’s TEXAS-BASED PROMOTION SIGNS TELEVISION DEAL FOR NEARLY 50 MARKETS NATIONWIDE Houston, TX (September 8th, 2021) — Reality of Wrestling is proud to bring its weekly episodic professional wrestling show to television markets around the country in partnership with the CW, ABC, The Action Channel, RokuTV and Right Now TV. Reality of Wrestling has been one of the most popular independent wrestling shows on YouTube, gaining 128,000,000 views and 512,000 subscribers since its inception. Reality of Wrestling has been the longtime “flagship of Texas Wrestling” and under Booker T’s vision, The ROW plans to become the preeminent independent wrestling promotion in the nation. Reality of Wrestling will begin airing on CW33 in Dallas, TX on September 18th at 3PM CST and on ABC7 in Tyler, TX as well as ABC9 in Lufkin, TX at 3AM CST. ROW will air on RightNow TV starting October 1st, 2021, which will bring Reality of Wrestling to fans in 20 television markets nationwide including: Atlanta, Las Vegas, Nashville, Albany and Los Angeles. The Reality of Wrestling will continue its expansion in the fall when it joins The Action Channel in mid-October and adds an additional 26 television markets. See full line up and cities and stations below and check local listings for times in area. About Reality of Wrestling: Reality of Wrestling is committed to providing the safest and highest quality of training to aspiring professional wrestlers. Established in 2005, The ROW training facility is in the southeast part of Houston, TX. The ROW accepts students 18 years and older (17 with parental permission). Registration is current and ongoing. Training sessions run for a period of 6 months. About Booker T: Can you dig it? Booker T is an 11-time WCW Tag Team Champion, a six-time World Champion, winner of the 2006 King of the Ring Tournament and the man responsible for popularizing the word, “Sucka!” in sports-entertainment. He also bears the distinction of holding the WCW World Heavyweight Championship when the promotion folded in 2001. From the moment he stepped into the WWE ring, Booker T Spinaroonied his way into Superstardom, tangling with a who’s who of squared circle greats, including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H, Randy Orton, Batista, Rey Mysterio, Ric Flair, Christian, Mark Henry and many others. In 2001, as a member of The Alliance, he cost “Stone Cold” the Undisputed WWE Championship. In 2002, as a tag partner with Goldust, he launched one of the most outrageously funny tandems in WWE history. And in 2006 as King Booker, he delivered what’s widely considered the best faux British accent since Kevin Costner’s turn as the Prince of Thieves in “Robin Hood.” Booker T left WWE in October 2007 but returned in 2011 as part of the biggest Royal Rumble in WWE history. Soon after, the veteran grappler joined the announce team on SmackDown as a color commentator and appeared as a trainer on USA’s hit reality series “WWE Tough Enough.” In summer 2012, the six-time World Champion added yet another tremendous honor to his resume when he accepted the challenging role of SmackDown General Manager. Booker’s legacy was forever cemented when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2013 and Class of 2019, and he continues to be a huge part of the sports-entertainment landscape. *** The markets include Dallas, Texas CW 33 Saturdays at 3 PM. Tyler, Texas ABC 7 Saturdays at 3 PM Kufkin, Texas ABC 9 Saturdays at 3 AM For additional markets, refer to the embedded tweet below: