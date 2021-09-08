More on tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode

AEW has announced a Trios match and new segments for tonight’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The six-man match will see FTR and Shawn Spears go up against The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and John Silver.

It was previously announced that CM Punk would appear live on tonight’s show to speak to the fans, while Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson would also appear live in their Dynamite debuts. AEW has since announced that Punk will speak on what’s next following his in-ring return at All Out, while Danielson will address the fans. It was also announced that Tony Schiavone will interview The Elite (Cole, The Young Bucks, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega).

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite from the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* CM Punk will speak live on what’s next following his in-ring return

* Bryan Danielson will address the fans in his Dynamite debut

* Tony Schiavone will interview The Elite (AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Adam Cole in his Dynamite debut)

* FTR and Shawn Spears vs. The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and John Silver

* Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Ruby Soho makes Dynamite debut vs. Jamie Hayter

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Malakai Black

* Jon Moxley makes his homecoming vs. Minoru Suzuki

* More fallout from All Out

TONIGHT, @CMPunk speaks LIVE after his in-ring return at #AEWAllOut. Tune in to #AEWDynamite TONIGHT at 8/7c on @tntdrama to hear from the Best in the World LIVE. pic.twitter.com/TGbSDh9Iin — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2021