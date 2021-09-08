Kenny Omega ranked #1 on PWI 500 list for 2021

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been announced as the #1 ranked wrestler in the 2021 Top 500 list from Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

PWI’s Al Castle appeared on Busted Open Radio this morning and announced that Omega will top the annual list this year.

Omega ranked #13 on the 2020 list, which was topped by Jon Moxley. He ranked #8 on the 2019 list, which was topped by Seth Rollins. Omega ranked #1 in 2018.

The top 10 for 2021 looks like this: AEW World & AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Kota Ibushi, Jon Moxley, RevPro British Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Finn Balor, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi, Rich Swann.

PWI responded to a fan tweet and commented on how Reigns almost took the top spot.

“Worth noting that we did still have a debate, and Roman would’ve been #1 in just about any other year. But this year belongs to Kenny,” they wrote.

The PWI 500 issue is available for pre-orders now, while the digital edition is for sale at pwi500.com. You can see Omega’s cover below:

As just announced by @AlCastlePWI on @BustedOpenRadio: Congrats to @KennyOmegamanX, who ranks #1 in the 2021 #PWI500—his second time topping the list. Preorder your copy of our 31st annual "500" issue at https://t.co/EuUXs75XJB pic.twitter.com/pJ5JhImsvn — PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) (@OfficialPWI) September 8, 2021

As first reported on @BustedOpenRadio, "The Cleaner" @KennyOmegamanX is #1 in the 2021 #PWI500. Who else placed in the top 10? Read on … https://t.co/LAFnQHNaR3 — PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) (@OfficialPWI) September 8, 2021