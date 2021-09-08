Coachman opens up how WWE treated him during last run

During a Q&A chat with AdFreeShows.com, former backstage interview and Raw commentator Jonathan Coachman slammed WWE for the way they treated him in the last run, saying that he has no intention of ever going back to professional wrestling and is focused only on sports.

The Coach was happy during his first WWE run but the death of Chris Benoit changed everything and when his dream job at ESPN came up, he took the opportunity to leave.

Coachman eventually returned to WWE in 2018 with the company knowing full well that he had signed a deal with the PGA to do commentary for the golf tournament that would conflict with several Monday Night Raw dates. While WWE insisted it would not be an issue, it eventually became an issue for them and they tried to force him to change his PGA contract so he does not miss any Raw shows.

Coach refused WWE’s request as he had told them before and they were okay with it but that did not go down well. He also mentioned how Corey Graves had no interest in working with him and made the commentary job that much more difficult.

He explained how he got them the exposure on ESPN after Kevin Dunn called him for a favor and that’s when ESPN was doing the weekly interviews with WWE Superstars and regularly covering WWE on ESPN.COM.

Coachman felt that despite doing everything that they requested of him, he was still being disrespected in the company and eventually left the promotion. He claimed that WWE still owes him several thousands of dollars in unpaid travel expenses.