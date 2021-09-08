Adam Cole on Jungle Boy: “He is an incredibly talented young man with a huge future”

During the AEW ALL OUT post-show media scrum new signee Adam Cole spoke about all the fresh potential matchups he has since signing with the promotion, which include names like CM Punk, Christian Cage, members of the Elite and rising stars like Darby Allin and MJF. However, it was Jungle Boy who Cole named as the top guy he hopes to face right off the bat. Check out his comments below.

Says Jungle Boy is number one on his list of guys he wants to face in AEW:

“So there’s a bunch of different options, but there are definitely some people I’m looking forward to stepping into the ring with. Number one is the gentleman that I kicked tonight and that’s Jungle Boy. He is an incredibly talented young man with a huge future and a guy I would love to kick in the face again.”

Other talents include Christian Cage, MJF, CM Punk, and The Elite:

“But, oh my gosh, Darby Allin, MJF, CM Punk, Christian Cage. So many different options, so many different choices. Really, I can’t think of anyone on this roster who I wouldn’t look forward to facing, except for The Elite.”