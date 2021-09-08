9/8/21 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll, followed by highlights from this past Sunday’s All Out event. Jim Ross, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Cincinnati, Ohio.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Malakai Black

They brawl from the bell and delivers body shots to each other. Black sends Rhodes off the ropes, but Rhodes comes back with a series of shots. Black comes back with a kick to the head, but Rhodes sends him to the corner with an uppercut. Rhodes delivers shots in the corner and drops Black with a suplex. Rhodes delivers an elbow strike and tosses Black to the floor. Black follows with a right hand and goes for a Destroyer, but Black counters and suplexes Black through the timekeeper’s table. Black gets back into the ring and rips off one of the turnbuckle pads. Black goes back to the floor and kicks Rhodes in the head. Black delivers a right hand and sends Rhodes back into the ring. Black delivers more shots and tries to send Rhodes into the exposed turnbuckle. Rhodes delivers an elbow, but Black comes back with a knee strike. Black goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Black applies a rear choke, but Rhodes delivers body shots to get free. Black trips Rhodes and applies a heel hook, but Rhodes makes it to the ropes. Black delivers kicks to drop Rhodes again and goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out.

Black whips Rhodes into the corner and Rhodes’ knee gives out. Black kicks Rhodes in the head a few times, but Rhodes fires back with a right hand. Rhodes drops Black with a few clotheslines, followed by an uppercut. Rhodes delivers the power slam and goes for the cover, but Black kicks out. Rhodes goes for the Destroyer, but his knee gives out and he simply rolls Black up for two. Rhodes sends Black to the corner and delivers right hands. Black drops down and kicks the back of Rhodes’ knee. Black delivers a knee strike and goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Black grabs Cody Rhodes’ boot from under the ring and tosses it to Dustin. Rhodes grabs it and delivers quick strikes and kicks to Black. Rhodes kicks Black in the midsection and drops him with the Destroyer. Rhodes goes for the cover, but Black kicks out. Rhodes picks Black up, but Black floats over. Rhodes gets Black in the corner and goes for a bulldog, but Black holds on and sends Rhodes into the exposed turnbuckle. Black delivers the spinning heel kick and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Malakai Black

—

The Lucha Brothers cut a promo. Rey Fenix says the best tag team in the world are finally AEW World Tag Team Championship, and Penta El Zero Miedo says the titles cost them blood, sweat, and tears, and anyone who wants to suffer are welcome to try and take the titles from them.

—

Eddie Kingston cuts a promo. He says he and Miro went toe-to-toe, but then Miro had to go an use a low-blow. Kingston says anyone who knows God knows he doesn’t have favorites. Miro cuts in and says he is going to offer Kingston’s bones to his bride and his soul to his God.

—

CM Punk makes his way to the ring. Punk thanks Darby Allin, Sting, and all the fans. He hypes up the main event between Jon Moxley and Minoru Suzuki, calls Aunt Linda (the woman who raised Brian Pillman Jr.), and hypes up what happened at All Out with Ruby Soho, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson. Punk asks what’s next for him, and the crowd chants different names. Taz stands up at the announce table and the crowd boos him. Punk says, out of respect, he will let Taz speak but tells him to never interrupt him again. Taz says he is tired of Punk’s bullshit love fest and says to never mention any member of Team Taz for someone he wants to wrestle. Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook come to the stage, and Punk tells Taz to send Ricky Starks, Hook, and Hobbs, and tells all four of them to beat him if they can, and survive if he lets them. Punk stares down Hobbs and Hook on the entrance ramp before heading up the tunnel.

—

Santana and Ortiz cut a promo. Santana says after they beat FTR last week, they are turning their attention on the rest of the division. He says they are going to climb the ranks and prove that they belong. Ortiz says they are the best, and Santana tells everyone to prove them wrong.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Ruby Soho. They are interrupted by Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Jamie Hayter, and Rebel. Baker insults Soho and brags about retaining her title. Soho says she helped Baker break into the business, and then says Baker only talks so much about herself so everyone can’t see everything she is not. Baker tells Soho to run away to catering where she spent the last four years. Baker says Hayter is going to beat Soho’s ass while Hayter takes care of business. Soho tells Schiavone that Baker may be his girl, but she is going to beat her ass.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Hook)

Hobbs takes Martin down with a slam. Hobbs picks Martin up and sends him off the ropes, but Martin comes back with a few kicks. Martin goes for a cross-body, but Hobbs catches him. Martin gets free and avoids a charge from Hobbs. Martin dropkicks Hobbs to the outside and goes for a dive, but Hobbs catches him and slams his face into the ring post. Hobbs slams Martin into the barricade a few times as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hobbs has Martin in a bear hug in the ring. Hobbs slams Martin to the mat, and follows with right hands. Hobbs goes for a knee drop, but Martin dodges it and sends Hobbs into the ropes. Martin connects with a kick and goes up top. Martin delivers a shotgun dropkick and follows with a senton. Martin goes for the cover, but Hobbs kicks out. Martin kicks Hobbs in the face and sends him to the floor. Martin runs the ropes, but Hook gets on the apron. Martin runs and dives anyway, and drops Hobbs on the floor. Martin gets Hobbs back in the ring and delivers an enzuigiri. Martin delivers another one and goes for the springboard moonsault. Hobbs dodges it, but Martin connects with a few running kicks. Martin comes off the ropes, but Hobbs catches him and delivers a spine-buster for the pin fall.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

—

Dan Lambert is in the sky box with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. He insults AEW as usual, and says the only two real men in AEW are Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. He says if there are any tough guys in the locker room who think they can take out the Men of the Year, they better act fast before they burn the company to the ground.

—

Matt Hardy cuts a promo. He says he is going to shave Orange Cassidy’s head. Cassidy answers back, and simply says, “Whatever.”

—

MJF comes to the ring with Wardlow. He says before Sunday, he had beaten Chris Jericho three times in a row. He says he is still better than Jericho, and insults Cincinnati. He says Cincinnati is in the Midwest because everything in it is “mid.” He insults Aunt Linda, and gets in the face of Brian Pillman’s daughter. MJF says that explains her vile looks, and then Brian Pillman Jr. interrupts. Pillman says he heard MJF talking trash about his hometown and his family, and says Cincinnati is a city that breeds badasses like Brian Pillman and Jon Moxley. Pillman says MJF may be from Long Island, but he is from the streets of Cincinnati and welcomes MJF to the jungle. MJF says Pillman actually thought it was a good idea to go toe-to-toe with him on the microphone, and insults Pillman’s mother. MJF says Pillman’s mother forgot to swallow him just like all the other potential second-generation wrestlers. Wardlow gets in between them, and MJF tells him to go stand in the corner and look pretty. MJF says if Pillman doesn’t get out of the ring, he is going to abort him like his mother should have done. Pillman beats down MJF, but Wardlow keeps pulling him off. Wardlow drops Pillman with a suplex, and then drops Griff Garrison, who rushed the ring for the save. Wardlow holds Garrison, and MJF drops him with a shot with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Wardlow and MJF leave the ring as Pillman checks on Garrison.

—

Jon Moxley cuts a promo. He says Minoru Suzuki is the most violent wrestler in Japan, but he never found him all that scary. Moxley says Suzuki is in the jungle, and he is going to die.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Jamie Hayter (w/Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Rebel) vs. Ruby Soho

They lock up and Hayter backs Soho into the corner. Hayter smacks Soho in the face and applies a side-headlock. Soho delivers body shots and sends Hayter off the ropes. Hayter drops her with a shoulder tackle, but Soho comes back with an over-hook arm-bar. Hayter shoves her away and goes for a pump kick, but Soho comes back with a knee strike. Soho charges, but Hayter drapes her over the top rope. Hayter slams Soho to the mat and delivers kicks in the corner. Hayter sends Soho to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Soho drives Hayter’s face into the turnbuckle. Soho delivers a kick to Hayter’s head, and follows with two more. Soho charges at Hayter and drops her with a DDT. Soho goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out. Soho goes for a side suplex, but Hayter counters with elbow strikes. Hayter picks Soho up, but Soho counters with a face-buster. Soho goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out. They exchange shots, and Hayter delivers a neck-breaker. Hayter comes off the ropes with a running elbow strike and goes for the cover, but Soho kicks out. Hayter picks Soho up, but Soho counters with a kick to the face and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Ruby Soho

-After the match, Baker and Rebel attack Soho. They deliver a few shots and stand over her, but Riho runs down for the save. Hayter grabs Riho and delivers a back-breaker. Hayter holds Soho as Baker puts the title belt on the mat for the Curb Stomp, but Kris Statlander rushes the ring with a chair and makes the save.

—

Brian Cage and Ricky Starks go back and forth in a promo. Cage says it’s time for them to go one-on-one, and Starks says Cage will finally realize why they call him “Absolute.”

—

Match #4 – Trios Tag Team Match: Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, and Stu Grayson) (w/10, Alan Angels, and Colt Cabana) vs. The Pinnacle (Cash Wheeler, Cax Harwood, and Shawn Spears) (w/Tully Blanchard and Wardlow)

Silver starts the match against Spears, but Grayson tags in. Silver tags right back in and locks up with Spears. Silver sends Spears off the ropes, but Spears drops him with a shoulder tackle. Silver comes back with a scoop slam and a shoulder tackle. Grayson tags in and kicks Spears in the midsection. Spears comes back with a shot and tags in Wheeler. Wheeler drops Grayson to the mat and delivers an uppercut as Spears tags back in. Spears goes for a suplex, but Grayson gets free and delivers a kick to the head. Uno tags in as Grayson drops an elbow on Spears. Uno goes for the cover, but Spears kicks out. Uno takes Spears to the corner and tags in Silver. Silver and Grayson deliver a double enzuigiri to Spears and Uno follows with a kick of his own. Dark Order do their hand gesture and Silver goes for the cover, but Spears kicks out. Harwood tags in and takes Silver down. Harwood delivers a few leg drops and goes for the cover, but Silver kicks out. Harwood shoves Silver in the corner, but Silver fights out with shots to everyone. Silver drops Harwood with a suplex, but Spears and Wheeler knock Uno and Grayson to the floor.

Silver delivers shots to The Pinnacle and drops Harwood with a German suplex. Silver goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Uno gets on the apron as Silver runs the ropes and they knock heads. Harwood slams Silver to the mat and tags in Wheeler. Spears tags in and hits an assisted C4 on Silver for the pin fall.

Winners: The Pinnacle

-After the match, Uno and Silver get face-to-face. Dark Order begins to all brawl with each other. Anna Jay and Tay Conti come to the entrance ramp as the men continue to argue in the ring. Cabana tries to calm everyone down.

—

Various women talk about the Casino Battle Royale from All Out. Anna Jay and Tay Conti continue their feud with Penelope Ford and The Bunny, Jade Cargill says she is not the bitch to be messed with, Nyla Rose says she is still the most dominant woman in AEW, and Thunder Rosa says she won’t stop until she gets what’s hers.

—

Tully Blanchard is interviewed by Tony Schiavone. Blanchard says what we just saw with The Pinnacle was due to his leadership. He says Sting is not a leader and is riding Darby Allin’s coat tails. He tells Tony Khan to make a match next week between Allin and Shawn Spears, and then says he will see Sting soon.

—

Alex Marvez is backstage with the Varsity Blonds. Brian Pillman Jr. says he went to Tony Khan and asked for a match against MJF on the September 22nd Dynamite. The Acclaimed walk in, and Max Caster says he has a match with Pillman this Friday on Rampage.

—

Tony Schiavone introduces The Elite, who join him in the ring for an interview. Don Callis says is it a pleasure to be here on the night when the fans voted Kenny Omega as number one in the PWI Top 500. Callis says All Out was all about Omega proving that he is the best wrestler in the industry, and The Young Bucks providing a memory of the best Steel Cage Match in the history of the world. Callis says the AEW World Tag Team titles were stolen from them, and Nick Jackson takes the microphone. He says they got their best friend back, and introduces Adam Cole. Cole asks who’s ready for Storytime with Adam Cole Bay-Bay. Cole gets in Schiavone’s face and tells him that he knows he is close with Britt Baker, but will slap his glasses off his face and beat his ass if he even looks at her the wrong way. Cole tells Schiavone to get out of the ring and calls him a nerd. Cole says AEW is the greatest wrestling company in the world because of the guys in the ring right now. Cole says he is new to AEW, but he has been Elite for a very long time. He says he is a once-in-a-generation professional wrestling and he is now with the very best, because The Bucks are the greatest tag team of all-time and calls Omega a once-in-a-lifetime professional wrestler. He says everyone should be thanking Omega and The Bucks, and now The Elite is complete. He says he is going to make his in-ring debut next week, and after he proves to the world how good he is, the world will see how Elite he is. Omega takes the mic and says as much as he wants to celebrate, there is one thing he hates: interruptions. He is then interrupted by Bryan Danielson. Danielson comes to the stage and then Omega asks for the room. The rest of The Elite leaves the ring and Omega invites him in. Omega says Danielson is just the guy he wanted to speak with. Danielson takes the mic and asks the crowd if they want to see him fight Omega. The crowd cheers and Danielson mocks Omega saying it doesn’t work like that. Danielson says he thinks Omega is afraid to take the match because he knows Danielson is better than him, he knows Danielson will kick his head in, and he knows he isn’t on Danielson’s level. Danielson takes Omega down, but The Elite jumps back in and beats down Danielson. Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, and Frankie Kazarian rush the ring for the save. They clear the ring of The Elite, who leave Brandon Cutler behind. Danielson drops Cutler with a knee strike.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster

Trios Tag Team Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Jamie Hayter, and Rebel vs. Kris Statlander, Riho, and Ruby Soho

Darby Allin and Sting respond to Tully Blanchard

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

Adam Cole vs. Frankie Kazarian

Darby Allin vs. Shawn Spears

Jade Cargill vs. Leyla Hirsch

Announced for Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 22nd:

Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black

—

Match #5 – Singles Match: Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki

They exchange forearm shots and follow with pump kicks. Moxley gets Suzuki in the ropes and gouges at his eyes as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley chops Suzuki in the corner. Suzuki comes back with a kick in the corner, and then drops Moxley on the mat. Suzuki goes for another kick, but Moxley blocks it. Moxley gets to his feet and bites Suzuki’s face. Suzuki comes back and bites Moxley’s face. Moxley delivers a headbutt, but Suzuki answers with one of his own. Moxley comes back with another, as does Suzuki. They hit simultaneous headbutts and drop to the mat. They exchange forearm shots and fight to their feet. Suzuki applies the sleeper and goes for the Gotch-style pile-driver. Moxley blocks it and delivers the Paradigm Shift. Suzuki is busted open and Moxley drops him with another shot. Moxley goes for the cover, but Suzuki kicks out. Moxley delivers a few clotheslines, but Suzuki comes back with a dropkick. Suzuki locks in the sleeper, but Moxley counters with a right hand. Moxley delivers another one and drops Suzuki with the Paradigm Shift for the pin fall.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Moxley goes into the crowd to celebrate. Moxley walks all around and celebrates with different sections of the crowd as the show comes to a close.