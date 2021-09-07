Ring of Honor signs two female wrestlers

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that “The Prodigy” Rok-C and “The Lucha Baddie” Miranda Alize have signed with the company.

Rok-C and Alize will meet in the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament final on the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view this Sunday in Philadelphia.

They’ll each enter the historic match with an ROH contract in hand, but only one of them will leave the 2300 Arena with the championship belt around their waist.

Both women have been extremely impressive through three rounds of the tournament. Rok-C scored bracket-busting wins over former world champions Angelina Love and Sumie Sakai, while Alize knocked off former Shimmer Champion Nicole Savoy.

Rok-C, 19, began her pro wrestling training when she was just 13. She furthered her training under the tutelage of Hall of Famer Booker T and went on to become the Diamonds Division Champion in Booker’s Reality of Wrestling promotion.

Alize, an eight-year pro, has wrestled extensively in Mexico, Japan and the UK in addition to working for a number of U.S. promotions. Like Rok-C, Alize also trained under Booker T and competed in ROW.