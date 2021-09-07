Pat McAfee addresses Adam Cole’s departure to AEW on his show

Smackdown color commentator Pat McAfee addressed Adam Cole’s departure and arrival in AEW during his Pat McAfee Show. The two, as you know, shared a lengthy feud on NXT which also resulted in McAfee taking on Cole in a one-on-one match at a Takeover.

“That was quite a big moment last night,” McAfee said. “But you know…he’s a piece of sh*t. I mean congrats to him, that’s a pretty big deal…but f*ck that guy! I can’t take this guy, you know dude?”

McAfee then continued, “He’s a terrible scumbag asshole, I can’t say it enough and he proved it again last night,” referring to Cole joining The Elite. “But that was a pretty f*cking big moment,” he admitted.

“A terrible guy, but congrats though and that was really f*cking cool to see and it was great to hear the [Bay Bay]…that f*cker was loud,” McAfee said, before saying to hell with him and changing subjects!