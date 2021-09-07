NXT preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be another taped show, the final before next week’s live show that is set to be a reset for the brand.

NXT will be headlined by two title matches tonight. MSK will defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, while NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark will defend against Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s NXT:

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar

* Kay Lee Ray vs. Ember Moon

* The Diamond Mine’s Brutus Creed and Julius Creed will officially debut

* Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell will have their bachelor and bachelorette parties

* Tian Sha’s Mei Ying will make her official single debut

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defend against Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

* NXT Tag Team Champions MSK defend against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.