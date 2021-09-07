Mick Foley: “WWE – We’ve got a problem”
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Facebook this morning and issued a video warning to WWE following the AEW All Out debuts of Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson and Ruby Soho.
Foley titled his video, “WWE – WE’VE GOT A PROBLEM.” You can read his full comments and watch the video below:
“Hello, this is ‘The Hardcore Legend’ Mick Foley. I’d like to title this video, ‘WWE – We’ve Got a Problem’ because I think you do and that problem is that WWE is no longer the place for talent to aspire to,” Foley began. “Part of it is because AEW is doing a great job of attracting great talent, proven talent, building other talent, creating storylines, but part of it is a problem of your own making. I think younger talent sees the way that developmental characters are cut or left by the wayside, or in the case of Karrion Kross, greatly watered down and even made a joke of when they debut on the main roster. If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.
“If I was an aspiring talent now, big league talent with a major decision to make, I’m not sure that I would trust WWE creative to do the right thing with my career. You guys did wonders with me back in the day… that was a different time, different place. If it was today, I’m not sure I would trust the powers to be with my career in their hands, and until that changes, WWE – you’ve got a problem.”
As much as WWE not doing it as much I agree, but since when the f has AEW done anything well for a character gimmick besides Orange Cassidy? Who still is watered down.
AEW would kill your gimmick just as much as Vince if it doesn’t cater to workrate nerds. Heck everyone who went from Impact to AEW is already a less interesting version of their previous characters. Made worse when some barely get to talk.
Why in the world you that inspire talent with gimmicks?Maybe to talent who have zero charisma and just do a bunch of moves every single night, yeah AEW is your dream come true. If you want creative control over your own character and it’s development, you probably shouldn’t be inspired to go to WWE or AEW.