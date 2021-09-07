Matches for tonight’s AEW Dark

Seven matches have been announce for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube.

Tonight’s Dark episode will be headlined by Diamante vs. Big Swole in a Three Strikes match. The first fall will be decided by pinfall, the second fall by submission, and the third fall by knockout.

Tonight’s show will also feature the in-ring return of The Acclaimed’s Max Caster and Anthony Bowens as they face Captain Shawn Dean and Robert Anthony, plus Evil Uno of The Dark Order vs. Alan “5” Angels of The Dark Order. Uno will have Stu Grayson and Colt Cabana in his corner, while 5 will have John Silver and 10 in his corner.

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced line-up for tonight’s show:

* The Acclaimed vs. Captain Shawn Dean and Robert Anthony

* Joey Janela vs. Lee Moriarty

* The Bunny with Penelope Ford vs. Laynie Luck

* Evil Uno with Stu Grayson and Colt Cabana vs. Alan “5” Angels with John Silver and 10

* Lance Archer vs. Jason Hotch

* The Dark Order’s Colt Cabana and Stu Grayson with Evil Uno vs. Travis Titan and Rickey Shane Page

* Three Strikes Match: Diamante vs. Big Swole (First Fall: Pinfall, Second Fall: Submission, Third Fall: Knockout)