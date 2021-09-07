LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network opens up live on a tape delay as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Ember Moon vs. Kay Lee Ray

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Ember Moon makes her way to the ring. Kay Lee Ray is out next as Alicia Taylor does the ring introductions.

The bell rings and they go at it. KLR takes control on the mat with a body scissors. Moon turns it around as fans do dueling chants. Moon drops KLR with a shoulder. KLR has an arm drag blocked. Moon tosses her and dropkicks her for a 2 count. Moon works on the arm now. Moon with a big kick. KLR turns it around in the corner and goes to work on the arm and shoulder. Moon tries to fight back but KLR clubs her to the mat and drives her down face-first for a 2 count.

KLR yanks at the arm in the corner now. KLR with a standing submission as she bends Moon’s fingers now. KLR takes Moon down into a cross armbreaker in the middle of the ring. Moon rolls over but KLR kicks out at 2. Moon with another pin attempt. Moon launches KLR with a head scissors. Moon with clotheslines now to mount offense. Moon with an enziguri. Moon yells out for a pop before attacking with more offense. Moon with a top rope double knees but KLR kicks out at 2.

Moon goes into a Crossface submission in the middle of the ring. They tangle on the mat and Moon applies another submission. KLR keeps control for the next few minutes as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Moon kicks out at 2 as KLR shows some frustration. KLR keeps control and delivers two big slaps to the face while Moon is on her knees. Moon gets fired up from her knees now. KLR ends up turned upside down in the corner as Moon delivers a stiff kick. KLR kicks out at 2. Moon charges but hits the top turnbuckle. KLR goes on and delivers a tornado DDT for another close 2 count.

More back and forth between the two now. Moon blocks a suplex and tosses KLR over the top rope to the floor. Moon runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to the floor. Moon brings it back in and goes to the top but KLR blocks the Eclipse. KLR slams Moon to the mat as fans boo. KLR climbs to the top and flies at Moon but can’t put her away. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Moon and KLR trade big shots in the middle of the ring. Moon with a big sitdown powerbomb but it’s not enough. Moon can’t believe it, neither can KLR. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. They trade several pin attempts. KLR catches Moon with the Gory Bomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Kay Lee Ray

– After the match, KLR stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays and KLR looks on from the ramp.

– McKenzie Mitchell talks with Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch and Ridge Holland backstage. It’s mentioned that the NXT Tag Team Titles will be on the line in tonight’s main event. Burch says he is back and Lorcan says they will take back what they never lost tonight. Holland says anyone who steps to this group will get hurt. Dunne tells Lorcan and Burch to not just get the titles back, but end MSK tonight.

– Still to come, Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see footage from over the weekend of Indi Hartwell’s bachelorette party at some restaurant. Candice LeRae, Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro, McKenzie Mitchell and several other women are there. Indi says she was lost before Dexter Lumis came into her life. She gives Candice thanks for being there for her. Candice gives a speech and goes on about how she didn’t approve of Dexter at first but now she realizes Dexter really loves Indi and that’s all she can really ask for. Candice raises a toast to Indi and Dexter. Indi hugs Candice. Indi wonders what is going on at Dexter’s party. Candice says she may have some spy gear that’s being used at the party. Indi and Candice walk off to spy on Dexter’s bachelor party.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar

We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Breakout Tournament winner Carmelo Hayes. Out next comes Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar with Elektra Lopez on the stage. They’re joined by Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde as they head to the ring together.

The bell rings and they lock up. Santos takes it to the ropes and backs off after a quick jab. Santos works on the arm now, taking Hayes down. They break and Santos taunts Hayes. Hayes works on Escobar’s arm now, taking him down in the middle of the ring. They counter and show each other up. Hayes with a hurricanrana, sending Escobar to the floor to regroup.

Escobar runs back in and ends up catching Hayes, slamming him face-first into the mat. Escobar with a knee to the back. Escobar stays on Hayes and works him around the ring as fans start cheering for Hit Row to taunt Escobar. Escobar drops Hayes with a DDT for a 2 count, and another pin attempt.

More back and forth now as Hayes mounts some offense. Hayes with a pump kick to the jaw. Escobar sends Hayes to the floor, face-first into the edge of the announce table. We go to commercial with Escobar standing tall in the ring.

Back from the break and Escobar has Hayes down. Escobar turns Hayes over into a Crab, then drops a knee to the lower back for a 2 count. Escobar with a leg drop. Escobar sends Hayes to the corner and clotheslines him, and again. Escobar drops Hayes in the corner again. Escobar with running double knees to the chest int he corner. Escobar takes Hayes to the top and uppercuts him. Escobar climbs up for a big hurricanrana for another close 2 count, and another quick pin attempt.

Escobar keeps Hayes down and drives elbows as fans try to rally for Hayes. Escobar with a Crossface now while pounding on Hayes with fists. Hayes goes to the floor to regroup but Escobar stays on him, slamming his arm into the steel ring steps. Escobar with the Crab on the steel steps now as the referee counts. Escobar brings it back in for another pin attempt in the middle of the ring. Escobar stands on Hayes on the middle rope but wastes some time and Hayes turns it around. Hayes with a leg drop, sending Escobar to the floor to regroup.

Hayes follows and slams Escobar face-first into the announce table. Hayes brings it back in and hits a flying clothesline, then a knee to the jaw. Hayes with a modified Cutter for a 2 count. Hayes goes to the apron and springboards in but Escobar knees him in mid-air. Escobar goes for a Phantom Driver but Hayes counters with double knees. Hayes drops Escobar face-first for a 2 count. Escobar rolls to the apron but Hayes launches himself over the top with a DDT into the edge of the apron.

Wilde and Mendoza distract the referee, allowing Lopez to scoop Hayes and slam him on the bottom of the ramp. The referee counts as Hayes rolls back in at 7. Escobar waits for him and delivers the Phantom Driver for the pin to win.

Winner: Santos Escobar

– After the match, Legado del Fantasma stands tall together in the middle of the ring as the music hits.

– We see Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter backstage warming up for their title shot.

– We go to the pre-recorded video from the weekend where Malcolm Bivens announced The Creed Brothers for tonight’s show. Roderick Strong welcomed them to The Diamond Mine and said the real work begins now.

– The announcers plug Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and Connor’s Cure. We go to a break.

– Back from the break and McKenzie is backstage with NXT General Manager William Regal. He announces a big Fatal 4 Way for next week with the winner earning a title shot from NXT Champion Samoa Joe. It will be Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. LA Knight vs. Pete Dunne.

The Creed Brothers vs. Paxton Averill and Chuckie Viola

We go back to the ring and out comes The Diamond Mine – The Creed Brothers, Brutus Creed and Julius Creed, with Malcolm Bivens, Hachiman, and Roderick Strong. Their enhancement talent opponents are already waiting in the ring, Paxton Averill and Chuckie Viola.

Brutus starts off with Paxton and goes to work on him, delivering a big uppercut in the corner. Brutus takes right hands but just scoops his opponent and dumps him over the top rope.

Brutus decks the other opponent and brings Paxton back in the ring. Paxton tags out and Brutus launches Chuckie with a big suplex. Julius wants to be tagged in. Brutus slaps his brother in the face. Julius goes to work on Chuckie and dominates him. The Creed Brothers continue to decimate Viola and Averill for the next few minutes, hitting a Super Collider and more big power moves. Julius delivers a big double slam and a clothesline to get the win.

Winners: The Creed Brothers

– After the match, Malcolm is congratulated at ringside by Barrett. The Diamond Mine stands tall in the middle of the ring as we go to replays.

– Io Shirai and Zoey Stark are backstage getting ready for their title defense. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie is with Ember Moon, asking about tonight’s rough loss to Kay Lee Ray. Moon says it’s been a rough few months. She says she and her partner lost the titles, she lost her partner, and she’s lost every match in between. Moon says it took KLR to wake her up and she doesn’t want to feel this way anymore. Moon knows what she has to do, so stay tuned. She walks off.

– Hit Row is in the studio with words for Legado del Fantasma. B-Fab says she has a big problem with Elektra Lopez for how she said hello with the steel pipe two weeks ago.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark

We go back to the ring and out first comes Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. Out next are the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions – Zoey Stark is out first. Io Shirai is out next. They head to the ring together for their first match since winning the straps at Great American Bash on July 6. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor.

Stark begins with Catanzaro. Catanzaro with a takedown and a headlock. They trade counters and Stark tags Shirai in. Carter also tags in. Shirai gets the upperhand and the tension between the champs continues. Carter dropkicks Shirai for a 2 count. Carter grounds Shirai with an armbar. Catanzaro takes over on Shirai but Shirai traps her in the corner and drops her. The referee checks on Catanzaro and backs Shirai away. Stark tags back in as we go to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.