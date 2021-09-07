Kris Statlander on CM Punk: “I would definitely want to learn from him”

AEW star Kris Statlander recently appeared on the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on CM Punk’s arrival in the promotion and how she hopes to learn from the Chicago Savior down the line. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says when she becomes champion she wants to defend the title every week:

“When I become the champion, I don’t think the locker room really needs any differences or changes. I think I just want to defend my belt more than most people have in the past. It was always very, like, slow, like, once a month maybe. And I want to be the champion that’s defending it every single week. I want to give that title purpose, I want to show why I’m the champion week in and week out. That’s my one thing that I would do.”

On CM Punk’s arrival in AEW and what she hopes she can learn from him:

“I was there for it. I think it was never really 100% confirmed until it was there. And we all knew that it was happening, like, we all knew it, just no one officially was like, ‘Oh, CM Punk is coming.’ But we are all like, we know it’s gonna happen. I would definitely want to learn from him. I’m always willing to learn from any and everybody. And people have all had their own experiences with their own careers that you can always take something from.”