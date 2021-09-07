Jeff Hardy trends on social media after 24/7 Championship segment

Veteran WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has been trending worldwide on Twitter ever since last night’s RAW episode, where he was featured in a WWE 24/7 Title chase segment.

RAW saw Reggie retain the WWE 24/7 Title over Akira Tozawa. After the match, Reggie avoided attacks by Hardy, Drew Gulak, Jaxson Ryker, Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth. The segment also featured WWE NXT Superstar and former 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick return to the red brand for a showdown on the stage with Reggie and Truth.

The social media backlash began immediately with fans upset over how Hardy was booked for such a throw-away segment.

AEW star Matt Hardy took to Twitter this morning and commented on his brother being a top trend. Matt re-posted a birthday post he made for Jeff back on August 31 and said we all want the best for him.

“Gonna RT this Jeff Hardy birthday post because he’s trending on Twitter.. Cuz Brother Nero is universally loved & we all want the best for him,” Matt wrote.

Hardy has not been seen on RAW since his loss to Karrion Kross on the August 16 episode, which came after a loss to Kross on the August 9 show, and a win over Kross on the July 19 RAW. Hardy worked the August 26 edition of WWE Main Event with a win over Benjamin, and then defeated Cedric Alexander on last week’s Main Event.

Stay tuned for more. You can see a clip from last night’s RAW segment below, along with Matt’s full tweet:

Jeff Hardy corriendo por el Campeonato 24/7… Ya valio 🥺#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/sjMxpqCqBL — Falbak (@Falbak_) September 7, 2021