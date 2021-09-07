Date announced for Fusion: ALPHA premiere

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

This fall Major League Wrestling will present a new series, MLW Fusion: ALPHA, premiering Wednesday, September 22 at 7pm ET on MLW’s YouTube Channel and Saturday and Mondays on beIN SPORTS.

Featuring big matches, inter-promotional clashes, shocking alliances and a new matchmaker in the form of Cesar Duran, Fusion: ALPHA finds Major League Wrestling in the midst of a wrestling war with raids, jumps and the fear of invasion.

Will a league be shattered? Who can be trusted?

Tune in each and very Wednesday at 7pm ET for MLW Fusion: ALPHA.

Fusion: ALPHA premieres Wednesday September 22

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, October 2. Buy tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com.

CARD

TITLE FOR TITLE

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION VS. NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION

JACOB FATU VS. ALEX HAMMERSTONE

Opera Cup opening and semi-final rounds

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

CONTRA Unit • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • Davey Richards • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Alicia Atout • EJ Nduka • TJP • Tajiri • Lee Moriarty • Calvin Tankman • Aramis • Arez • 5150 • Nicole Savoy • “Filthy” Tom Lawlor plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $20 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for July 10 is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:45 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

Major League Wrestling airs on Vice TV as well as on beIN SPORTS in the United States and in over 20 countries abroad.

MLW streams for free Wednesday nights at 7pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, Alex Hammerstone, Cesar Duran, Richard Holliday, LA Park, King Muertes, Davey Richards, Alicia Atout, Myron Reed and Injustice and many more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.