Charlotte Flair’s opponent confirmed for Extreme Rules
The RAW Women’s Title match is now official for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.
The match will see Charlotte Flair defend her title against Alexa Bliss. WWE made the match official after tonight’s RAW went off the air.
RAW saw Flair retain her title over Nia Jax after interference from Shayna Baszler led to Jax suffering a loss as the tension between Baszler and Jax continued. Bliss, with Lilly, confronted Flair after the match and said she wanted the title. The two had a few words and the segment ended with a staredown.
The 2021 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Below is the updated card, along with a few related shots from this week’s RAW:
WWE Title Match
RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Sheamus vs. Damian Priest (c)
