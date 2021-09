Just announced…

On the heels of #AEWAllOut, @AEW would like to announce another NY Tri-State Area visit Wed, Dec 8 when #AEWDynamite / #AEWRampage debuts at the brand-new @UBSArena on the border of Long Island and Queens!

Tickets on-sale this Friday, 9/10 @ 10am Eastern https://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k pic.twitter.com/LljHjpMHl1

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2021