9/7/21 AEW Dark Results
Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
—
- Lance Archer defeated Jason Hotch
- The Bunny (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Laynie Luck
- Evil Uno (w/Colt Cabana and Stu Grayson) defeated Alan Angels (w/10 and John Silver)
- The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) defeated Robert Anthony and Shawn Dean
- Joey Janela (w/Kayla Rossi) defeated Lee Moriarty
- Dark Order (Colt Cabana and Stu Grayson) (w/Evil Uno) defeated RSP and Travis Titan
- Three Strikes Match (Fall One: Pin fall; Fall Two: Submission; Fall Three: Knockout)
Big Swole (Submission, Knockout) defeated Diamante (Pinfall)