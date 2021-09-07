9/7/21 AEW Dark Results

Sep 7, 2021 - by Michael Riba

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

  1. Lance Archer defeated Jason Hotch
  2. The Bunny (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Laynie Luck
  3. Evil Uno (w/Colt Cabana and Stu Grayson) defeated Alan Angels (w/10 and John Silver)
  4. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) defeated Robert Anthony and Shawn Dean
  5. Joey Janela (w/Kayla Rossi) defeated Lee Moriarty
  6. Dark Order (Colt Cabana and Stu Grayson) (w/Evil Uno) defeated RSP and Travis Titan
  7. Three Strikes Match (Fall One: Pin fall; Fall Two: Submission; Fall Three: Knockout)
    Big Swole (Submission, Knockout) defeated Diamante (Pinfall)

