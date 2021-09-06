WWE U.S. Championship match for Extreme Rules

Sep 6, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

The WWE United States Title match is now official for the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

The match will see Damian Priest defend his title against Sheamus, the former champion.

Sheamus became the new #1 contender by defeating Drew McIntyre in a #1 Contender’s match on tonight’s RAW. Sheamus got the win with a handful of tights.

Extreme Rules will mark Priest’s second TV defense since winning the strap from Sheamus at SummerSlam. Last week’s RAW saw Priest retain over Sheamus and McIntyre in a Triple Threat.

The 2021 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Below is the updated card, along with a few shots from tonight’s RAW:

WWE Title Match
RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE United States Title Match
Sheamus vs. Damian Priest (c)

