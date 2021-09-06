WWE Championship match for Extreme Rules

Sep 6, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

Photo Credit: photo credit: World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

The WWE Title match is now official for the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

The match will see Bobby Lashley defend the WWE Title against RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton.

Tonight’s RAW opening segment saw Orton propose a title shot, and MVP suggested it for Extreme Rules. The challenge was accepted and Lashley has promised that he and MVP will capture the RAW Tag Team Titles so that he can become a double champion. As of this writing the storyline is that MVP and Lashley are trying to get put into the RAW Tag Team Turmoil match to become the new #1 contenders to Orton and Riddle.

The 2021 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Below is the updated card, along with a few shots from tonight’s opening segment:

WWE Title Match
RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE United States Title Match
Sheamus or Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (c)

