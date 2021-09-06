Updates on WWE’s return to MSG

Several WWE RAW Superstars are being advertised for Friday’s Super SmackDown taping from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

We noted before that the Super SmackDown taping would feature Superstars from both brands. While there’s no word on if red brand wrestlers will be appearing on this week’s SmackDown on FOX broadcast, the MSG and WWE websites have the following RAW Superstars advertised:

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle, The New Day, Drew McIntyre

Friday’s big event at MSG will be John Cena’s final WWE booking for the time being. He has not been announced for the SmackDown on FOX broadcast, but MSG has Cena scheduled to team with The Street Profits against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

WWE has announced the following line-up for Friday’s SmackDown TV show:

* Brock Lesnar returns to SmackDown

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair sign their Extreme Rules contract

* Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

It’s interesting to note that Sasha Banks is still being advertised to appear by the WWE and MSG websites. Banks has been out of action since mid-August for an unknown reason, but it was noted at one point how WWE officials were hopeful that she would be back in action this week for the MSG taping. Other Superstars advertised include Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens and WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura.

