Update on Cody’s AEW return

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes is set to return to action this month.

Rhodes has been away since suffering the quick loss to Malakai Black on the August 24 Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. After the match, Rhodes gave a speech to the crowd and teased retirement as he went to remove his boots in the middle of the ring, but was hit with a crutch by Black before he could get both boots off. He has not been seen since then.

In an update, Rhodes is scheduled to make his return to AEW TV some time this month, according to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam. There is no word on exactly when Rhodes will return, but an upcoming episode of Dynamite is likely.

It was also noted that there are big plans for Rhodes when he does return. The feud with Black is expected to continue.

Since defeating Rhodes in his AEW in-ring debut, Black has defeated two members of Cody’s Nightmare Family – Brock Anderson on August 25 and Lee Johnson on September 3. Black will face Dustin Rhodes during this Wednesday’s post-All Out edition of Dynamite on TNT.

