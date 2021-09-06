Stephanie McMahon Shows Support For Paulie’s Push

Stephanie McMahon took to social media to promote the 9/11 tribute effort known as Paulie’s Push on Monday. McMahon posted to Twitter to promote the effort by former flight attendant Paul “Paulie” Veneto, who is pushing an Airline Beverage Cart from Boston Logan Airport to Ground Zero in New York City in honor of those flight attendants and crew members killed in the September 11th attacks.

McMahon posted: