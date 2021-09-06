Photo and quotes from AEW’s All Out Media Scrum

Notes from tonight’s AEW All Out Media scrum…

“Hearing the crowd chant ‘Ruby Soho’…” After not only a shocking return but epic battle royale win at #AEWAllOut, @realrubysoho describes what it felt like when her music hit 👇@davidlagreca1 @AEW pic.twitter.com/gw24SGiJ6r — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) September 6, 2021

“It felt like home the minute I walked out there.” ⁦- ⁦@realrubysoho⁩ on her #AEW debut in the Casino Battle Royale at #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/yxLRTFo8Hr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021

Bryan Danielson says that it would be difficult to have Brie Bella in AEW. Says she is happy in WWE and has a lot of business connections there. #AEWAllOut — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) September 6, 2021

Bryan Danielson says he wants to work in New Japan and also go over to Mexico. #AEWAllOut — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) September 6, 2021

Bryan Danielson says it was an "Internal battle" because he did love working in WWE but he wanted one part of his life to be "wild" hence what brought him to AEW. #AEWAllOut — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) September 6, 2021

Bryan Danielson says he loves Vince McMahon and they have a great relationship but that Vince can sometimes be overprotective of him. He also says WWE made him a generous offer and they were gonna gonna let him do things outside WWE.#AEWAllOut — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) September 6, 2021

"I want to push my limits" @WWEDanielBryan on one of the reasons he is now with @aew #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/7HXaKSzYbI — David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) September 6, 2021

Tony Khan says that Adam Cole was the one that striked fear in him during those Wednesday night wars. #AEWAllOut — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) September 6, 2021

Adam Cole says the talk with Vince McMahon went great & they talked about several things and he did not have a bad experience with him. #AEWAllOut — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) September 6, 2021

Bryan Danielson also says the way AEW honored Brodie Lee also influenced his decision. #AEWAllOut — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) September 6, 2021

Adam Cole says that he had an excellent 4 year experience with WWE but he knew for a while he wanted to come to AEW said it was a fairly easy one. #AEWAllOut — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) September 6, 2021