Pat McAfee says he’s COVID free, comments on Adam Cole/AEW

Pat McAfee took to Twitter to reveal that he is officially COVID-19 free after testing positive last month. McAfee had a rough bout with the virus, which included a fever of 104 degrees, something that McAfee confirmed by releasing a photo. He has not been able to do commentary since.

He wrote…

Be a friend, tell a friend Uncle Covid’s punk ass is officially AHT of me pic.twitter.com/liiXBBoAKn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 5, 2021

—–