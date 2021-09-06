New AEW tag team champions crowned

Via Michael Riba’s AEW All Out Recap….

AEW World Tag Team Championship – Steel Cage Match: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) (w/Brandon Cutler and Don Callis) vs. Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes)

All four men start brawling and Lucha Brothers take control. They send the Bucks off the ropes, but the Bucks climb the cage. Lucha Brothers drop them with dropkicks and deliver more kicks in the corner. They exchange do-di-dos and Lucha Brothers connect with enzuigiris in the corners. Penta delivers a kick to Matt’s face, and Fenix follows with a chop. Nick gets sent into the cage, and then Lucha Brothers drop the Bucks to the mat. Penta comes off the ropes with a double stomp as Fenix holds Matt. Penta goes for the cover, but Nick breaks it up. Lucha Brothers deliver thrust kicks and send the Bucks into the cage. Lucha Brothers attempt to dive into the Bucks against the cage, but the Bucks move and Lucha Brothers crash into the cage. The Bucks double-team Penta in the corner, and then Nick delivers an enzuigiri to Fenix as Matt slingshots him. Penta is dropped with a Backstabber and then Matt dropkicks him into the cage. Matt power bombs Fenix into the cage and Nick kicks Penta in the face. Nick chokes Penta with his boot as Matt chokes Fenix with a chain.

Matt tries to power bomb Fenix into the cage, but Fenix counters with a hurricanrana into the cage. Penta comes back and drops Matt with a Backstabber and goes for the cover, but Nick breaks it up. Fenix takes Matt down with an arm drag using the cage as leverage, and then drops Nick with a back-breaker. Nick comes back with a cutter to Fenix, but then Penta drops Nick with a cutter. Matt drops Penta with a stunner, and then Fenix drops both Bucks with a double cutter. Penta and Fenix slam Matt to the canvas and Penta goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Fenix goes up top, but the Bucks comes back and Nick drops Fenix with a German suplex on the apron. Matt locks Penta in the Sharpshooter, but Fenix comes back and kicks Nick in the face. Fenix kicks Matt in the face to break the submission, but Nick kicks Fenix in the face again. The Bucks deliver an assisted senton on Penta and go for the cover, but Penta kicks out. Fenix delivers a shot to Nick, but the Bucks delivers a double superkick. The Bucks deliver a Meltzer Driver on Penta as Nick sentons onto Fenix. The Bucks go for a double pin, but Lucha Brothers kick out.

The Bucks go for the BTE Trigger on Fenix, but he dodges it and The Bucks hit knees. Fenix sends them into the cage, but Matt delivers a low blow to Fenix, and then one to Penta. Matt plants Fenix and then The Bucks hit More Bang for Your Buck. Matt goes for the cover, but Penta breaks it up. The Bucks rip at the Lucha Brothers’ masks and then lawn dart Fenix into the cage. Cutler tosses a bag over the top of the cage, and Matt catches it. Matt takes off one of his boots and grabs a boot lined with thumbtacks from the bag. He puts it on as we see Penta has been busted open. Matt goes to superkick Fenix with the tacks, but Penta gets in front of Fenix. Matt superkicks Penta and Nick slams Fenix into the cage. Nick slams Penta into Matt’s boot and then grinds his face into it. Nick delivers a running kick to Penta’s head against Matt’s boot. The Bucks go for the BTE Trigger, but then Matt delivers a superkick to Fenix. Nick drops Penta with a poison-rana, and The Bucks deliver the BTE Trigger to Penta. Matt goes for the cover, but Fenix breaks it up. Matt takes hit boot off and tries to hit Fenix with it, but Fenix dodges it.

Fenix drops Matt with a hurricanrana, and then kicks him in the face. Fenix delivers an enzuigiri to Nick and picks up Matt’s boot. Fenix hits The Bucks with the boot and drops Matt with the Black Fire Driver. Fenix goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Nick has been busted open and he and Fenix brawl on the cage wall. Penta drops Nick with a package pile driver as Matt does the same to Fenix. Penta and Matt brawl in the ring and Matt gets Penta up top. Matt delivers right hands, but Penta kicks him away. Matt comes back with a throat shot and climbs up. Penta counters him with an avalanche Canadian Destroyer from the top rope. All four men begin exchange chops and superkicks. Matt is left standing, but Fenix comes back with one more. Penta delivers another to Nick and then he and Matt drop each other with clotheslines and all four men are down. Lucha Brothers drop Matt with Fear Factor and Penta goes for the cover, but Nick breaks it up. Penta tells Fenix to go to the top of the cage, and he climbs. Penta grabs Matt as Fenix goes to the top. Nick superkicks Penta and climbs up top with Fenix.

Fenix kicks Nick back to the mat and dives off with a cross-body. Lucha Brothers spike Nick to the mat and Penta gets the pin fall.

Winners and new AEW World Tag Team Champions: Lucha Brothers