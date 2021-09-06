LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods backstage. They hype tonight’s Tag Team Turmoil match. We cut to The Viking Raiders and they also hype Tag Team Turmoil. Next are promos from Mustafa Ali and Mansoor, Lucha House Party, MACE and T-BAR, Jinder Mahal and Veer, and finally AJ Styles and Omos. We’re live from the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle. Mike Rome does the ring introductions. The champs head to the ring as fans cheer them on.

We see what happened last week as Orton and Riddle retained, and how Orton hit WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with the RKO. Orton takes the mic and says MVP and Lashley tried to take the titles last week, but they failed miserably. Orton says they failed because Lashley is nothing but a greedy son of a bitch. Orton says he and Riddle are going to look at the 7 tag teams competing tonight and see which deserves to be defeated next. Riddle interrupts and says tonight is going to be sick. Riddle starts talking about the other teams and as usual he has some wild ideas, and some annoying comedy.

Orton starts laughing. The music interrupts and out comes Lashley and MVP. MVP tells Riddle to shut his dumbass up. They enter the ring and Lashley says Orton’s actions were that of a coward last Monday. Lashley can’t believe they’re out here talking about tag teams after what happened last week. Lashley wants to finish what was started last week. Lashley goes on and Orton asks if he’s being challenged. Lashley confirms he’s challenging Orton to a one-on-one match. Orton says it’s been maybe 10-15 years since they faced each other in the ring. Orton brings up Lashley’s double champion talk from last week and says he will accept the challenge under one condition – when they fight, Lashley must put the WWE Title on the line. Fans pop.

MVP interrupts and proposes a WWE Title match for Extreme Rules. Lashley says he is that greedy son of a bitch like Orton said, so they’re going to talk to Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to get put into Tag Team Turmoil so he can become a double champion just like Orton said he would be. The two sides have words in the middle of the ring until the music interrupts and out comes The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Kofi takes the mic and talks about kicking Tag Team Turmoil off right now. Woods doesn’t care if the odds are against them, they were when he beat Lashley a few weeks back. They go on until the music interrupts and out comes The Viking Raiders.

Tag Team Turmoil: The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Mustafa Ali and Mansoor vs. Lucha House Party vs. MACE and T-BAR vs. Jinder Mahal and Veer vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Out comes The Viking Raiders’ Erik and Ivar as the others look on. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is beginning as The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods get ready. RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle are watching from ringside. Erik goes at it with Kofi and delivers a big power move early on. Erik man-handles Kofi some more to keep control. Ivar tags in but Kofi counters and delivers a stomp. Woods and Erik tag in and trade offense now. Erik blocks a whip into the corner, countering with a big overhead throw.

Woods fights back from the corner and nails a kick to the head from the apron. Woods launches himself in with a tornado DDT. Kofi tags in as Woods knocks Ivar off the apron. Kofi ends up dropping Erik with a kick for a close 2 count. Erik and Kofi go at it for a few minutes now. Erik gets sent to the floor. Kofi leaps from the top but Erik and Ivar catch him in mid-air at ringside. Woods tries to fly and make the save but The Viking Raiders collide them head-first into each other. We go to commercial with Erik and Ivar standing tall at ringside.

Back from the break and Kofi is mounting offense for his team. He nails the Boom Drop to Erik in the middle of the ring. Kofi waits in the corner now as fans rally. He swings at Ivar on the apron but Ivar ducks. Erik decks Kofi. Erik and Ivar with a big double team sequence now. Ivar covers but Kofi kicks out just in time. Erik tags back in and hits a backbreaker on Kofi, then holds it and delivers a gutbuster. Erik turns that into a big powerbomb attempt but Kofi counters with a head scissors.

Kofi escapes the corner and in comes Woods. Erik tags Ivar in but slams Woods on his way out. Ivar flies from the top with a big splash but Woods still kicks out at 2. Orton and Riddle can’t believe it. Kofi comes back in and ends up nailing Trouble In Paradise and rolling Ivar for the pin to eliminate The Viking Raiders. Orton and Riddle are impressed. The music hits and out next comes Jinder Mahal and Veer with Shanky. They rush the ring.

Kofi knocks Veer off the apron. Woods sends Jinder down at ringside next. Kofi leaps from the ring and nails Veer again. Woods brings Jinder back into the ring and drops him for a close 2 count. Woods chops Jinder now but Jinder knees him and drops him with an elbow. Jinder mounts offense on Woods as fans cheer The New Day on. Veer tags in and they deliver a big double team series to Woods. Kofi comes over to prevent Shanky from attacking Woods at ringside but Shanky backs Kofi off as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jinder has control of Woods. Woods manages to tag Kofi in. Kofi unloads and knocks Veer off the apron. Kofi and Jinder go back & forth in the corner now. Woods tags in and goes to the top for the big double team move. Woods covers for the pin to eliminate Mahal and Veer. The music hits and out next comes Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik of Lucha House Party. The two teams meet at ringside and the masked Superstars get the upperhand with moonsaults off the apron. Lince keeps control and tags in Metalik, who keeps Woods down while taunting him.

Lince comes back in with big chops to Woods for a 2 count. Woods sends Lince to the apron but he fights back and goes to the top for a big crossbody but Woods gets his knees up. They both land bad and are down now. Metalik tags in and stops Woods from tagging out. Metalik and Kofi have words. Woods counters Metalik but then runs into a superkick. Woods counters and kicks Metalik back. Kofi tags in and hits a big crossbody across the back of Metalik for a close 2 count. Kofi fights off both opponents now as fans cheer him on. Lince kicks out at 2. Lince catches them with a big double springboard Stunner but he can’t get the pin on Woods. Lince drops Woods with a superkick. Woods gets double teamed with quick offense in the corner now.

Lince goes to the top and hits a big moonsault but Kofi runs in out of nowhere to break it up. Kofi gets double teamed to the floor. Woods gets double teamed back in the ring now but Kofi trips Lince and holds him by his legs, preventing him from saving Dorado from a counter and pin by Woods. Lucha House Party has been eliminated. The music hits and out next comes T-BAR and MACE. We go to commercial as Kofi and Woods try to recover in the ring.

Back from the break and MACE is controlling Woods, taunting him as the champs look on. Woods fights out of a corner but MACE slaps him in the face. MACE sends Woods to the corner and nails a high knee. MACE goes on for a 2 count and then keeps Woods grounded. MACE unloads with strikes in the corner as the referee counts. MACE sits Woods on the top turnbuckle but Woods fights back. MACE rocks him a few times. Woods leaps with a missile dropkick to the leg.

T-BAR tags in and they stomp Woods to stop a tag attempt. T-BAR levels Woods with a right hand but Woods hangs on. MACE tags back in as Woods nails a Jawbreaker but MACE grabs him for a belly-to-back suplex. Woods kicks out at 2. Woods superkicks MACE in the gut but he’s still up. MACE knocks Kofi off the apron to the floor. T-BAR runs over and sends Kofi into the barrier. MACE levels Woods with a big heel kick to the head. T-BAR scoops Woods onto his shoulders for the GTS but Woods counters and rolls him for the pin. MACE and T-BAR are eliminated.

Fans boo as T-BAR and MACE line up an attack after the bell. MACE with a running assisted suplex to Kofi. The music hits and out comes Mansoor and Mustafa Ali next as T-BAR and MACE pound on The New Day. Mansoor rushes the ring first but ends up leveled by MACE and T-BAR. Ali also gets dropped. T-BAR and MACE toss Mansoor and Ali over the top rope back to the floor. They follow to the floor and launch Mansoor into the steel ring steps. Ali is launched face-first into the ring post. MACE and T-BAR grab half of the steel steps now and ram them into the face of Ali at ringside. They bring the steps into the ring now. Kofi tries to fight but T-BAR nails a right hand. MACE holds half of the steps up as T-BAR torpedoes Kofi face-first into the steel. Three referees are yelling at T-BAR and MACE now. They go to ringside and take out Woods again, launching him into the ring post. More WWE officials are out now, including Pat Buck and Jamie Noble. Orton and Riddle look on as officials try to get MACE and T-BAR to leave the ringside area. The New Day, Ali and Mansoor are all laid out. Back to commercial.

