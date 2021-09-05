WWE Files to Dissolve their UK Holdings

WWE has filed to dissolve their UK holdings branch, though worry not — NXT UK will apparently be unaffected. As noted by some people online, WWE filed to dissolve WWE UK Holdings LTD. recently and it will be dissolved as of this coming Tuesday. The holdings company was incorporated in July of 2019.

The filing caused many people to speculate whether NXT UK will be going away or undergoing a major change as a result, especially with WWE about to revamp the US branch of NXT. However, NXT UK Creative Director Jim Smallman shut down those reports in comments on his Instagram account. Responding to a fan question, Smallman said:

“I mean as I’m the creative director of NXT UK I can categorically tell you it’s not shutting down. WWE UK Holdings (which I presume you’re referring to) is nothing to do with NXT UK.”

WWE has been moving to streamline a lot of their business over the past several months, shuttering their Japan division recently and cutting international staff during the staffing purge back in May.