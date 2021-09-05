Ruby Soho makes her AEW debut at All Out
Ruby Soho wins The Casino Battle Royal at AEW’s All Out and will get a future title shot against Dr. Britt Baker
Ruby Soho instantly brings such a presence to this women's division with this electric debut. She is going to have a big run in AEW. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/FBKQvXad8L
RUBY SOHO IS ALL ELITE!#AEWAllOut
