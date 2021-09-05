Ruby Soho makes her AEW debut at All Out

Sep 5, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Ruby Soho wins The Casino Battle Royal at AEW’s All Out and will get a future title shot against Dr. Britt Baker

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

