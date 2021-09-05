Notes on Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe

– Following the return of CM Punk fans have been waiting with anticipation for another free agent, Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) to make his debut especially after news surfaced that he would be showing up at this evening’s ALL OUT pay per view in Chicago, the same event where Punk is wrestling his first match in seven years.

In an update from Fightful Select, it appears that many on the AEW roster are under the impression that Bryan will be appearing at tonight, with the report mentioning that as of a few weeks ago Bryan was confirmed for the show (Fightful credits Bodyslam.net who first broke the story).

It is noted that with AEW having a ton of big events in their future plans could always move around or change, but as of this writing fans should expect the American Dragon this evening. Much like with surprises in the past many AEW talents have not been outright told that Bryan is coming in.

– Samoa Joe talks about potential matches in NXT (via ViBe & Wrestling):

“At this point, there are no dream matches, it’s all reality matches. If you talk about Ciampa, Ciampa is right here, he is ready. If you talk about Pete Dunne, Pete Dunne is ready. WALTER, he’s ready. Roderick Strong, he’s ready. Let’s stop dream match talk. Dream match is something you hope will happen one day, but all these are gonna go down, it’s inevitable with the level of competition on NXT. The guys want to prove themselves. When I walk through the locker room, it’s a bunch of dudes, kind of sitting there, rubbing their hands and licking their chops way too much for my liking. They understand, they understand the opportunity that’s in front of them and they’re ready to take advantage of it.”

