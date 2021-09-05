Notes on Charlotte Flair and Xavier Woods

– Charlotte Flair has now held a title in WWE for a combined 1,000 days. Ahead of The Queen is former RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, who has been a champion for 1151 days. It’s important to note that Asuka’s number of reigns is far less than Charlotte’s.

– Xavier Woods talks about the fans returning (via Wrestling Inc.):

“For me, it’s a little extra because I tore my Achilles in October when we were in Australia. So, I was out for a few months before lockdown even happened. So, for me, it’s coming back to that visceral energy. And the fact that people are bringing T.V. energy to the live events. That’s where normally it’s – you know, a live event. And it’s fun, it’s great. You can mess around a little bit more, so the crowd is super interactive. But when you go to Raw or SmackDown, everyone is losing their minds because of the lights, the cameras, the fireworks. It’s a little more amped up. And it feels like people, having been in their house so long, that they just miss wrestling and they bring that T.V. energy to non-televised shows. And that helps us a lot because we can absorb that and give it back to them. So it’s been really fun being back on the rode with people. It’s been really cool.”

